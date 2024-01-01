Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have 'hacks' to remember Freakier Friday characters

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have developed "hacks" to remember which characters they're playing in the body-swap sequel Freakier Friday.

In the 2003 comedy, the Mean Girls actress and Halloween star played Anna and Tess Coleman, a mother and daughter who swap bodies and pretend to be the other person until they can swap back.

Lohan and Curtis are currently in the middle of shooting the sequel, Freakier Friday, which features more body-swapping than before. To keep track of which character they're supposed to be playing, the duo has developed hacks.

"Oh, it gets difficult remembering the characters. We refer to the script because sometimes it gets really confusing," The Parent Trap star told IMDb, to which her on-screen mother added, "This one is freakier and this one has more swapping. I can't tell you what it is but I have a secret way of reminding myself (who I'm playing)... but we both have little hacks, if you will, to put me back into the character because there is a lot of (switching)."

The sequel features several returning cast members, including Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray as well as Christina Vidal Mitchell and Haley Hudson as Anna's Pink Slip bandmates.

Lohan confirmed that Pink Slip will be back "in full force" in the sequel with a "beautiful" new song, and Curtis revealed that Lohan played the guitar on stage for a scene they filmed the night before their interview.

Freakier Friday also stars franchise newcomers Manny Jacinto and Julia Butters. It will be released in cinemas in 2025.