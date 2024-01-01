Halle Berry reveals Blake Lively asked her to appear in Deadpool & Woverine

Halle Berry has revealed Blake Lively wondered if she would make a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine but she was never officially asked by Ryan Reynolds.

The former Gossip Girl star casually asked the Oscar-winning actress if she would be interested in reprising her role as Storm for the new Marvel movie, but then she never got the call from Lively's husband, Deadpool star Reynolds.

When asked if she had talks about playing her X-Men character again, she told ComicBook.com, "No. Blake asked me one time - I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show - and she said, 'Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?' I said, 'Yeah, if he asked me,' but he never asked me."

Berry played Storm opposite Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in four X-Men movies between 2000 and 2014: X-Men, X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

In addition to Jackman, a couple of X-Men actors appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine, including Tyler Mane as Sabretooth and Aaron Stanford as Pyro.

The film features an array of cameos of superheroes from the Fox-era Marvel movies. Director Shawn Levy told The New York Times earlier this month that he and Reynolds had "a long list" of potential cameo ideas but they had to "discipline" themselves by pursuing a select few that worked best with the storyline.

"It invariably led to one of us texting that actor and just asking," he said. "So it was a long list, but pretty much everyone we asked said yes."

However, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who co-wrote the film with Levy and Reynolds, recently revealed to IndieWire that Robert Downey Jr. said no to making a cameo as Tony Stark/Iron Man, despite Reynolds giving him "the hard press". However, they didn't know at the time that Downey Jr. would be returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers movies.