Ashley Park 'leaned on' Lily Collins and Paul Forman for support after health battle

Ashley Park "really leaned on" her co-stars Lily Collins and Paul Forman when she filmed Emily in Paris while recovering from her health battle.

The actress was hospitalised with "critical septic shock" in December 2023, and as soon as she was given medical clearance, she flew to Paris to shoot the fourth season of the show in January.

During an appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, the 33-year-old insisted her performance in season four is a testament to the "group of superheroes" around her.

"You know how people always say it takes a village? For me personally, it doesn't quite take a village but it takes a really solid group of superheroes around me, even if it's only a couple of people," she said. "I would not have been able to do a season of filming in the physical and mental condition that I was in from having sepsis and stuff if it wasn't for (them).

"It is a total testament to having Paul, my boyfriend, and Lily on set with me. Especially this season, me and Lily just talking and a lot of stuff. I really leaned on her and on Paul this season."

Ashley, who plays Mindy on the show, also gave a shout-out to her assistant Nicky and her hair and make-up team.

"I've never had to have a group of people really lift me up every day. I pride myself on being someone who uplifts other people on sets. I really needed that," she praised.

Ashley confirmed she was dating British actor Paul, who plays Nicolas in the series, when she revealed her health battle on Instagram in January.

The first part of Emily in Paris season four debuted on Netflix on Thursday. The second part will be released on 12 September.