Zoë Kravitz brushes off father's comments about her wedding to Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz has brushed off her father Lenny Kravitz's comments about her upcoming wedding to Channing Tatum.

The Fly Away musician claimed in a recent interview that he was looking forward to his daughter getting married to the Magic Mike star "next year". However, the Big Little Lies actress insisted in a profile interview for Esquire that they have not yet set a wedding date.

Rolling her eyes in mock annoyance, she said, "It's literally something we've said in passing. Like, maybe I said, 'Next year would be cool.'"

Kravitz and Tatum began dating during the pre-production for her upcoming directorial debut Blink Twice and they got engaged last year.

The Batman actress was previously married to actor Karl Glusman between 2019 and 2021 while the 21 Jump Street star was married to dancer Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a daughter, between 2009 and 2019.

Kravitz, 35, admitted to the publication that she wasn't sure about having children of her own.

"For a long time, I felt like there was something wrong with me," she confessed. "I was waiting for this light to go off in my head, and it never did. When you're younger, you're like, 'Well, I can't have kids. I'm too young! It'd be crazy.' (But then later,) I had to actually look at what do I want?

"There's a lot of pressure on women to have children, and there's a feeling that if you don't, you don't have purpose here. But this movie, it feels like I gave birth."

Blink Twice will be released in cinemas on 23 August.