David Hasselhoff is a grandfather

David Hasselhoff has announced that he is a grandfather.

The Baywatch star took to Instagram this week to announce that his daughter Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore with ex-wife Pamela Bach has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Madison Fiore.

David shared a photo of himself at the hospital with the baby in his arms.

"A crying Grandad. She's perfect WOW," he captioned the photo. "I am so blessed."

Several stars took to the comments section to congratulate the actor on his new family member.

David's Baywatch co-star Erika Eleniak wrote, "She's gorgeous! Congratulations!!!!," while DC Studios CEO James Gunn wrote, "Beautiful. Congrats David!"

David's wife, Welsh model Hayley Roberts, also commented on the photo, writing, "She is a little beauty."

Taylor, 34, also took to Instagram to announce the birth of her daughter, who has been named London Hasselhoff Fiore.

"Our Angel baby girl was born happy and healthy at 3:16pm on August 11th, 2024 at just under 8lbs," Taylor wrote in the post. "Truly the best day of our lives. We never knew you could be THIS happy."

She added, "Baby London, Mommy & Daddy are so excited for this journey together and we can't wait to show you the world."

Taylor, who has appeared on several reality shows including Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, and Madison tied the knot in February 2023.