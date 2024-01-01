Julianne Hough sexually abused at age 4

Julianne Hough has opened up for the first time publicly about experiencing sexual abuse as a child at the hands of a neighbour.

The Safe Haven star shared allegations about the abuse during the latest episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show.

"My first experience was when I was about four years old," she said "By a neighbour in our cul-de-sac. I've actually never said that out loud to anybody in an interview before."

Noting she wasn't the only one in her family who endured similar experiences, she continued, "That was a very, very confusing time because obviously growing up in the Mormon culture, everything needs to be perfect. Everybody needs to put on the shiny, 'We've-got-our-stuff-together'. And there was not a lot of repercussion for what had happened. So that was a very challenging thing to come to terms with, that nobody did anything."

Julianne went on to explain that while "other things happened" around the age of 15, at which time she began sharing her experiences with her family, it wasn't until recent years when she "started really doing this work" that she remembered being abused at four.

Julianne and her parents were able to reconnect amid her divorce from her now ex-husband, ice hockey player Brooks Laich, to whom she was married between 2017 and 2022.

"They showed up for me as my parents and I needed that," she noted of that period in her life. "I reclaimed my parental relationship with them and I got to be the kid and they got to take care of me. That was the most healing time for us."