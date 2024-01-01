Jennifer Garner visits ex Ben Affleck on his birthday

Jennifer Garner was spotted visiting her ex-husband Ben Affleck on his 52nd birthday as his marital woes with current wife Jennifer Lopez continue.

The 13 Going on 30 star stopped by at his Brentwood, California rental home, as revealed by Page Six.

The exes - who divorced in 2018 - continue to maintain a cordial co-parenting relationship while raising their three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12.

Garner's visit comes shortly after Lopez posted throwback solo photos from her own birthday on Instagram - the same day her estranged husband celebrated his birthday - further fuelling rumours of the couple's pending split.

Affleck and Lopez also spent their second wedding anniversary on opposite US coasts in July.

The couple has been rumoured to be heading for divorce since May when Affleck didn't attend the Met Gala with his wife.

Garner was reportedly supportive of her ex and even pushed him to "work on his marriage" with Lopez, according to Page Six.

Lopez and Affleck, who tied the knot in July 2022, officially put their marital home up for sale in July.

The Argo star has already found some new digs in the Pacific Palisades while Lopez reportedly continues to search for her own home in Los Angeles.