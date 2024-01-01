Shannen Doherty's mum recalls shaving daughter's head during cancer battle

Shannen Doherty's mum, Rosa Doherty, has spoken about shaving her daughter's head during her cancer battle.

Rosa appeared on Shannen's Let's Be Clear podcast with Shannen's longtime friend, Anne Marie Kortright.

The two women recorded the one-off special as a way of honouring Shannen, who died last month from breast cancer.

They recalled the time they helped Shannen shave her head in 2016. "I called you because she called me," Rosa said to Anne.

"I was there with her, and she's like, 'OK, mom, I want you to cut my hair.' I'm like, 'What?' Because at the time she was losing some hair, but she still had a full head of hair. And she said, 'No, come with me,' and she took me into the bathroom and she put her hair in a ponytail and she said, 'Cut this ponytail off now.' And I did cut the ponytail. And then we're looking at each other like, 'What are we going to do now?'"

Rose continued that after Shannen insisted they needed to "go ahead and do it all now," they called Anne for help because they didn't have clippers.

"For those of you who are going through this, you will know that it is not as easy as it looks. You actually need some training," Anne said. "So I got some training real quickly. But you know what, in all seriousness, it was a big moment. I didn't realise it until later on how brave she was. Like, how truly brave she was to just bear it all and share it with you guys, and you know the outpouring of love after that post."

Shannen was diagnosed with stage-four breast cancer in 2015. Late last year, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed that the illness had spread to her bones and eventually, her brain. She was 53 when she died.