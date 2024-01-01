Kevin Spacey 'refuses to leave' his mansion after it was sold at auction, claims new owner

The man who bought Kevin Spacey's Baltimore mansion is claiming the actor is "refusing to leave" the property.

The House of Cards star sold his waterfront mansion in Baltimore for $3.24 million (£2.51 million) to real estate investor Sam Asgari, who bought it anonymously at the time.

Spacey, 65, said he was forced to sell the property to cover the "millions of dollars" in legal fees he owes after his 2023 sexual assault trial.

Now Asgari is claiming the actor won't leave the home and wants to live there rent-free for the next six months.

"Right now, he's refusing to leave," Asgari alleged in an interview with The Baltimore Banner this week. "He's asking for six months to leave the property without paying anything."

Spacey's lawyer denied the claims. "The accusation by Mr. Asgari is false," he said in a statement.

Spacey's property was put up for sale after he fell behind on mortgage payments. This happened when he was dropped from Netflix for breach of contract after allegations of sexual misconduct came to light.

In 2021, Spacey was ordered to pay almost $31 million (£24 million) to the studio that made House of Cards, after he allegedly acted inappropriately towards someone on set.

Last year Spacey was found not guilty of all charges of sexual assault against four men between 2001 and 2013. In 2022 a US court dismissed a sexual assault lawsuit against him.

Earlier this year, the actor spoke to Piers Morgan about his "bad behaviour," admitting he had been "too handsy, touching someone sexually in a way that I didn't know at the time they didn't want. I personally I have caressed people, I have been gentle with people, that is the way that I am.