Glen Powell delighted by uproar over Twisters kiss

Glen Powell was delighted by the uproar on social media over a kissing scene missing from his movie Twisters.

In the disaster movie, a spiritual successor to 1996's Twister, the Top Gun: Maverick star and Daisy Edgar-Jones play two storm chasers who eventually see past their differences to work together and potentially start to develop feelings for one another.

Many viewers hoped for a romantic conclusion to the story and were outraged when they discovered the stars had filmed a kissing scene but it was cut from the final movie.

Reacting to the response, Powell joked to Screen Rant, "I'm taking it very personally! I'm sure you've seen the behind-the-scenes, where I did get to kiss Daisy Edgar-Jones, which really is all that counts. We had a great time, and I'm really proud of the movie.

"I really think that even that (backlash) shows that people care, which is really great. I just love how excited people have gotten about that movie, and Daisy and I send each other the TikToks and the GIFs. There's so much funny stuff coming out of it. It's fun."

He said that he's thrilled the kiss debate sparked "this conversation and cultural moment" and added, "So, kiss or no kiss, everybody's a winner."

Shortly after the film was released in July, footage circulated online showing Powell and Edgar-Jones kissing in an airport for a scene. This led to a debate online about whether the kiss should have been included in the finished film.

The actors previously revealed to Collider that famed filmmaker Steven Spielberg - who was an executive producer on the film - advised director Lee Isaac Chung to take the kiss out.

They also defended the decision; the Normal People star insisted it "stops the film feeling too clichéd" and Powell noted the movie "is not about them finding love" but her character Kate rediscovering her passion for storm chasing.