Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin call off engagement - report

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly split up after seven years.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress and Coldplay frontman have reportedly called time on their seven-year on-off relationship.

"Chris and Dakota have tried desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work," a source told the Daily Mail. "They'll always have love for each other but they've both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term.

"They're both busy people, Chris has been in Europe with Coldplay and they both have personal priorities, passions and work commitments which don't naturally intertwine with each other. They wanted it to work but it just hasn't, and they've now accepted it is best to move on."

Chris, 47, and Dakota, 34, began dating in 2017 and got engaged several years ago.

The Madame Web star was pictured without her engagement ring during a walk with her dog in Malibu, California last week. While she often attends Coldplay's shows, she has reportedly not been with the British singer during the band's European leg of their world tour, with the exception of their headlining set at Glastonbury Festival in June.

They are believed to have briefly split in 2019 and again in June this year, however, they soon reconciled. A source told People in June that they were still "going strong", saying, "They've had ups and downs, but now they're definitely back on."

The notoriously private couple have yet to comment on the report.

Chris was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow, the mother of his two children, from 2003 until their separation in 2014.