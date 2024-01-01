Eugene and Dan Levy confirmed to host 2024 Emmy Awards

Father-son actors Eugene Levy and Dan Levy have been officially confirmed as the hosts for the 2024 Primetime Emmys.

The Schitt's Creek star will become the first father-son Emmys hosts when they front the TV awards ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday 15 September.

The Levys previously made history in 2020 when they were the first father and son to win major Emmy awards in the same year for Schitt's Creek.

"For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theatre was incentive enough," they said in a statement. "We're thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can't wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15."

In 2020, Eugene won outstanding lead actor and Dan scored outstanding supporting actor for their comedy series. They both won the Outstanding Comedy Series prize as executive producers of Schitt's Creek, while Dan also took home writing and directing accolades.

According to Variety, the Levys are the second duo to host the Emmys this century, following on from Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Michael Che in 2018.

In addition to hosting, the American Pie actor is also a nominee - his show The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy is up for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

"We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy's stage as hosts," added TV Academy chair Cris Abrego. "Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us."