Halle Berry teases possible Catwoman return

Halle Berry is willing to reprise her role as Catwoman - but she has one demand in order to make it happen.

The 58-year-old Oscar-winning star faced humiliation when she played Patience Phillips, aka Catwoman, in the 2004 flop superhero film.

However, the star has said she would be willing to reprise the role on one condition, telling The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, "Maybe, if I could direct it."

While Catwoman was critically panned and proved to be a box office bomb upon release, the Hollywood star says the action film is enjoying a renaissance in the streaming age.

Halle said, "What I'm happy about is... the children have found it now on the internet. The kids love it. So it's so vindicating because now they're saying, 'It's cool,' and 'What the heck was everybody's problem with it?' So, I'm like, 'I'm so brat now.'"

Catwoman was a commercial disaster for Warner Bros. Pictures as it was made with a budget of $100 million (£77 million) but returned only $82.4 million (£63.7 million) at the box office.

The film was nominated for a string of Golden Raspberry Awards in 2005 including Worst Picture, Worst Director and Worst Screenplay.

Halle won kudos at the time as she appeared on stage at the ceremony to accept the Worst Actress gong and quipped, "It's not like I ever aspired to be here, but thank you. And, no, I don't got to give this back, it's got my name on it!"