Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson 'happily together' amid split claims

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are still together and have not split, reports have claimed.

Fans of the celebrity couple were stunned on Friday when it was reported they had ended their seven-year romance and called off their engagement.

But now a representative of Dakota, 34, has rubbished the news, telling People, "They are happily together."

The Fifty Shades actress and the 47-year-old Coldplay frontman first got together in 2017 - a year after the Yellow singer finalised his divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow.

Dakota and Chris have kept their romance reasonably out of the spotlight, and rumours they became engaged first surfaced in 2018.

The pair previously split in June 2019 before reuniting that August.

A report on Friday alleged that the pair had ended their relationship again due to work demands.

A source was quoted by the Daily Mail stating, "They're both busy people, Chris has been in Europe with Coldplay and they both have personal priorities, passions and work commitments which don't naturally intertwine with each other. They wanted it to work but it just hasn't, and they've now accepted it is best to move on."

Chris previously married Gwyneth, 51, in 2003 and the pair share daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18.

The couple surprised fans when they announced they had "consciously uncoupled" in March 2014 and their divorce was finalised two years later.

Gwyneth has since married screenwriter Brad Falchuk, 53, and remains close to Chris and his reported fiancée Dakota.