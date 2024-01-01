Victoria Jackson diagnosed with 'inoperable cancer', has three years to live

Victoria Jackson has been diagnosed with "inoperable cancer" and has around three years to live.

The Saturday Night Live alum revealed her diagnosis via a video published on her Instagram.

"Episode 11 of Is the Cancer Back? Starring me - unfortunately," Victoria, 65, said in the video.

"Update on the cancer. They cannot operate and cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe and eventually would suffocate me to death."

Victoria maintained a positive outlook despite the news, sharing her doctors were readying to deliver medication to her home.

"They're giving me a magic pill, it's gonna be delivered to my front door within the next 12 hours," she said.

"I looked up the pill on Google and it says people who take this have 32... let's just go with 32.6 months to live. And the people who took the placebo had 28 months to live. And I think that's great."

She went on to describe some of the things she would like to do with her remaining time.

"I'd like to see my grandson born - his name is Jimmy - in October and get to know him a little," she said. "And I would like to see my daughter Aubrey have a baby."

Victoria appeared on Saturday Night Live from 1986 to 1992.

She first shared news of her breast cancer diagnosis in 2016, with the comedian revealing last month that the cancer may have returned, this time in her lungs.

Her latest update was captioned, "Cancer Update: I have 34.8 months to live if I don't get hit by a meteor, shot by a MAGA hater, get Covid again or WWIII breaks out."