Fans compare Blake Lively media tour with vintage Julia Roberts interview

Fans have compared Blake Lively's recent media appearances with a vintage Julia Roberts interview.

Both actresses starred in movies that centred around domestic violence, however Blake's recent media appearances to promote It Ends With Us have come under fire for their perceived "lightheartedness".

TikToker @dammitsarah79 unearthed a 1991 interview with Julia Roberts for her movie Sleeping with the Enemy, captioning it, "Even in the 90s, Julia was so far ahead of the curve on how to answer questions on DV. Take notes Blake".

Aged 24 at the time of the interview, Julia described partner violence as a "process of manipulation that grows stronger". After her interviewer claimed she would never stay with an abuser, Julia went on to explain the need to understand nuance.

"It's not, kind of, that cut and dry," she noted. "I think it's amazingly psychological and very destructive, so I don't think it's quite that simple."

Viewers were nearly unanimous in their praise of Julia's approach, contrasting it with what they saw as 36-year-old Blake's media promotion for her movie.

"Her tone is on point, it's a serious movie, so she's answering with sincerity aka not making jokes," one wrote.

Blake has received flak for bringing what some saw as a flippant demeanour to her press duties for It Ends With Us.

"I was just talking about this movie and Julia's responses unlike Blake's response," wrote another commenter, adding, "how did she not understand the assignment????"