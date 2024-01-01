Matthew Perry's last words revealed

The final words spoken by Matthew Perry have been revealed.

The Friends star's longtime assistant Kenneth Iwamasa has disclosed the last words Matthew said to him before he passed away from a ketamine overdose.

Iwamasa, 59, pleaded guilty on 7 August to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing a death, and admitted he had repeatedly injected Perry without medical training.

The court document stated Matthew had asked his assistant to, "shoot me up with a big one" not long before he was found face down and unresponsive in his hot tub on 28 October.

"Approximately 40 minutes later, Victim M.P. asked defendant to prepare the jacuzzi for Victim M.P. and told defendant, 'shoot me up with a big one,' referring to another shot of ketamine," Iwamasa's plea document stated.

It also stated Matthew, who was 54 when he died, had requested his assistant inject him with ketamine three times in six hours that day. After the third injection, Iwamasa stated he went out to run errands but came back to find his boss face down and unconscious in the pool.

Ketamine is a dissociative anaesthetic that is sometimes used therapeutically to treat anxiety and depression.

Matthew had been undergoing authorised ketamine-infusion treatment sessions, however the most recent of these was one week before his death.