Ryan Reynolds thrilled for Blake Lively as It Ends With Us beats his blockbuster at box office

Ryan Reynolds has reacted to wife Blake Lively's movie 'It Ends With Us' surpassing his Marvel blockbuster 'Deadpool and Wolverine' at the box office.

The 47-year-old Deadpool actor has gushed over his spouse after her romance flick - in which she portrays the leading lady Lily Bloom - overtook his superhero movie.

Speaking on 'Sunday TODAY', he said: "The only time in my life I've ever dreamt of coming in second.

"It's always been the constant with Blake and [me] — that we really root for each other."

'It Ends With Us' took $24 million on its opening day, whilst 'Deadpool and Wolverine' took $15.7 million.

Blake, 36, recently revealed Ryan's "sweet" nickname for her - explaining he calls her his "knight in shining armour".

The former 'Gossip Girl' star explained that she appreciates the nod from her husband - with whom she has four children - because it reverses gender stereotypes.

She told The Sun newspaper: "My husband calls me his knight in shining armour, which I think is so sweet, because we only hear about men being that."

Blake went on to reveal the relationship works because the couple has learnt to prioritise each other. She added: "[We] made a rule not to work at the same time ... [to] prioritise [our] personal life".

The couple met on the set of their film 'The Green Lantern' and Ryan revealed they were friends for some time before they started dating.

During an appearance on a SiriusXM special in 2016, he told host Jess Cagle: "We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends ...

"About a year after 'Green Lantern' had come and gone and we were both single, we went on a double date - she was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl - and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across."