LL Cool J 'open' to making biopic about his life

LL Cool J is "open" to a documentary or biopic being made about his life.

The Rock the Bells rapper told Entertainment Tonight that although he wasn't against the idea, he wasn't in any hurry to make a project about his life because he finds the prospect rather vain and boring.

"I'm open to it but I'm not gonna lie, it bores me a little bit," he explained. "I don't know, I have mixed emotions about it, I don't know. I just have a lot to do creatively and I feel like I could do a lot. It's not that I'm against it. I'm open to doing a documentary, I'm open to the idea of doing a biopic but it just doesn't excite me.

"It's kind of like me turning around in the mirror with my jeans on and looking at myself. I don't know what that means, I don't do that a lot."

The hip-hop star, real name James Smith, went on to insist that his life was far from boring and there was plenty to tell in a biopic.

His friend Snoop Dogg is currently making a biopic of his own, and he recently expressed interest in producing one about LL.

Responding to Snoop's comments, the musician revealed that they've talked "briefly" about the idea. However, he then deflected the subject with a joke.

"Only under the condition that he actually plays me," he quipped. "I need Snoop to be me in the biopic. You can produce it if you do that!"