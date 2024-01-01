Kate Winslet reflects on her father's 'awful' boating accident

Kate Winslet has reflected on an "awful" boating accident her father was involved in.

The British actress has opened up about an accident in which her father Roger Winslet lost a foot.

"He lost his foot - it was severed by a coil of rope. That was extremely awful," Kate told Harper's Bazaar, becoming emotional.

"It was reattached by miracle surgery, but that was phenomenally hard, and at that point, we were supported by the Actors' Children's Trust, and they helped with things like school uniforms," the actress continued. "I am one of the most unlikely success stories."

Kate's father was an aspiring actor himself, while her maternal grandparents ran a repertory theatre in Reading, England.

The Titanic star shared that her parents, who she described as "very positive people", supported her acting dream.

"The sense of it not being a pipe dream was wonderful," she told the publication. "I've always been so grateful to my parents that they took that dream very seriously."

The actress then recalled that when she was 17, Roger drove her to the train station to audition for 1994's Heavenly Creatures.

"I said to him, 'Can you imagine if I got the part?' And he just put out his hand as he was driving, and he said 'You'll get it,'" she remembered. "And I just thought, yes, OK, I'm going to get it."

Kate landed the role of Juliet Hulme in the thriller film.