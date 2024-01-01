Chris Hemsworth's children yelled suggestions during recording for Transformers One

Chris Hemsworth's children offered up suggestions when he recorded his lines for his upcoming animated movie Transformers One.

The animated prequel film tells the origin story of the Autobots and Decepticons and how their respective leaders Orion Pax and D-16 went from brothers-in-arms to archenemies as Optimus Prime and Megatron.

Hemsworth, who voices the Autobot leader, revealed to People that his three kids - India Rose, 12, and 10-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan - joined him for his recording sessions and had plenty of input.

"They were in the background as I was recording a lot of these lines. They were kind of yelling suggestions or trying to distract me. It was cool," he shared.

The Australian actor added that the youngsters "played a big part" in his decision to take on his first major voice role.

"(After being offered the part,) I had gone to my kids and said, 'What do you think?' And they said, 'You have to do it,'" he recalled.

Hemsworth takes over from Peter Cullen, who voiced Optimus Prime in the original 1980s animation before reprising the role for every movie instalment.

He is joined by a star-studded voice cast including Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

Transformers One, directed by Toy Story 4's Josh Cooley, will be released in cinemas on 20 September.