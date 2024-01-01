Chris Pratt celebrates son Jack's 12th birthday

Chris Pratt has shared a sweet message for his son Jack in a touching birthday tribute.

The actor shared photos of father and son spending time together on a farm as he took to Instagram to give a shoutout to his son for his 12th birthday.

In the caption, Pratt penned a note dedicated to his eldest child. "Happy birthday to my wonderful son Jack. I thank God every day for you sweet boy."

He continued, "You are so smart, hilarious, kind, thoughtful, trustworthy and tough. I love you so much kiddo. Twelve!? I honestly can't believe it."

The Guardians of the Galaxy star shares the preteen with his first wife, Scary Movie star Anna Faris.

He included photos of Jack watching a herd of goats, petting a horse, and cradling a lamb.

Jack is Pratt's eldest child. Pratt and his ex-wife were married from 2009 to 2018.

Following his split from Faris, he married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019.

After their first year of marriage, Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla Maria, now four.

They welcomed their second daughter, Eloise Christina, two, shortly thereafter and are currently expecting baby number three.

The daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger has been spotted showing off her baby bump during recent outings.