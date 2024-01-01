Halle Berry seeks sole custody of son

Halle Berry is seeking sole custody of son Maceo amid a bitter custody battle with her ex, Olivier Martinez.

The Catwoman actor is taking her former husband back to court regarding the current custody agreement over the 10-year-old.

Berry has filed documents seeking sole custody over education and medical decisions. She alleges Martinez refuses to address the boy's learning and behaviour problems, according to documents seen by TMZ.

Berry claims the Unfaithful actor's "turbulent behaviour" and his prioritising of soccer over school has resulted in Maceo falling behind his classmates.

She also alleges Martinez refused to get his son a tutor because it would interfere with soccer practice.

The Moonfall actress further claims her ex is unloading on their son about the conflict going on between his parents, putting his spin on it, and that after Maceo spends an extended period with his dad, he comes back angry and combative.

Ultimately, she wants to judge to grant her the "ability to make decisions related to education and therapy".

The former couple met in 2010 on the set of the film Dark Tide.

At the time, Berry was going through a breakup with her former partner Gabriel Aubrey, with whom she shares daughter Nahla, 16.

The star duo married in 2013 and welcomed Maceo in 2014, but announced they were going their separate ways two years later.

This latest news comes after Berry lost her bid to force Martinez to attend co-parenting therapy to resolve conflicts around their son earlier this month.