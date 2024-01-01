Alain Delon dies aged 88

The French actor Alain Delon has died at the age of 88.

Delon, a superstar of the golden 1960s era of French cinema, passed away after suffering from ill health for several years, his family announced on Sunday.

"Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony, as well as (his dog) Loubo, are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father," a statement from the family to the AFP news agency read. "He passed away peacefully in his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family."

Delon was known for his striking looks, and was known for his roles in films such as Purple Noon in 1960, The Leopard in 1963, and Le Samourai in 1967. The latter film was a huge influence on Hollywood, featuring a cool intelligent hitman that would later become a cinematic archetype.

Although Delon starred in several Hollywood films in the mid-1960s, including The Yellow Rolls-Royce, Once a Thief, and Lost Command, he returned to Europe having failed to break the American market. Another huge hit came with 1969's La Piscine, in which he starred with his former partner, Romy Schneider.

Off screen Delon was also known for his colourful personal life and love affairs, but only married once, to his Le Samourai co-star, Nathalie Delon, with whom he had his first acknowledged child, Anthony, 59. He later had two children with Dutch model Rosalie van Breemen, Alain-Fabien, 30, and Anouchka, 33. He was also believed to have fathered a child, Christian Aaron Boulogne, with the German actress, model, and singer Nico. Delon, however, denied paternity. Christian died last year.

After suffering a stroke in 2019 Delon largely withdrew from public life, with his condition sparking a war within the family as Anthony accused Anouchka of manipulating their father in an interview with Paris Match. Anouchka has also sued her brother and half-brother for invasion of privacy - with the case originally due in court next year.

The Purple Noon star, who was also suffering from cancer, was first placed under a guardianship in January, and was placed under reinforced guardianship by judicial decision in April 2024.

He won the César Award for Best Actor for his performance in Notre histoire at the 1985 ceremony. In 1991, he became a member of France's Legion of Honour and was also awarded Honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.