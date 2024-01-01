Dakota Johnson brushes off Chris Martin split rumours

Dakota Johnson has shut down breakup rumours about herself and longtime partner Chris Martin by showcasing a sparkler on her ring finger.

Amid reports the Fifty Shades of Grey star and Martin had called off their engagement, the actor stepped out in Malibu, California, with an emerald ring on her ring finger.

The Madame Web star was photographed while out with fellow actors Blake Lee and Jeremy Allen White, whose two daughters, Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 3, are her godchildren.

Johnson's rep had already told E! News that the breakup rumours were "not true", adding, "They are happily together."

Johnson and the Coldplay frontman have kept their relationship private since they began dating in 2017.

However, she has occasionally spoken about her personal life and dreams for the future. Earlier this year, Johnson said she was "so open" to one day becoming a mother.

"If that's meant to happen for me, I'm totally down for it," she told Bustle in an interview published back in March. "I've been really tripping out recently like, we're not here for very long. There's so much to eat up and learn and grow from and experience and feel."

She added, "If I'm meant to be a mother, bring it on."

Meanwhile, she embraces her role as the de facto stepmom to Martin and ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow's children, Apple, 20, and Moses, 18.

"I love those kids like my life depends on it," she told Bustle. "With all my heart."