Rian Johnson confirms filming has wrapped on Wake Up Dead Man A Knives Out Story

Rian Johnson has confirmed filming has wrapped on 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Story'.

The 50-year-old filmmaker took to X to reveal it was a "really special shoot" for the third film in the Netflix franchise, and it "went so fast".

He wrote: "Aaaand that’s a wrap on Wake Up Dead Man. Went so fast! Best crew, incredible cast, this was a really special shoot and I cannot wait to put it together. (sic)"

Johnson's message also featured a picture of a graveyard with the sign: "Please be mindful of graves".

Daniel Craig reprised his role as Benoit Blanc for the third movie in the series, which features a star-studded cast.

Josh Brolin, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, and Thomas Haden Church are all expected to appear in the film.

Johnson took to X on June 10th to reveal filming had commenced on the movie.

He wrote at the time: "Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery Wake Up Dead Man – see you on the other side (sic)"

'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Story' is expected to be released at some point in 2025.

It comes after the likes of Craig, Ana de Armas, Christopher Plummer, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Toni Collette all appeared in 2019 original 'Knives Out'.

Craig then returned as Blanc for 2022's 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery', which featured Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline and Jessica Henwick.

There were also cameos from the likes of Hugh Grant, Angela Lansbury, Serena Williams, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Ethan Hawke.