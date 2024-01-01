Bob Dylan records song for Ronald Reagan biopic

Bob Dylan has recorded a cover of Cole Porter's Don't Fence Me In for a biopic about former U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

In an interview for Spin, actor Dennis Quaid - who portrays Reagan in the upcoming film - confirmed the legendary musician had recorded his own version of the 1934 classic. The song will play over the end credits.

"I was honoured to have Bob join our film. We gave him the freedom to do any song he wanted to do, whether an original or a cover, and he chose Don't Fence Me In," said Dennis, adding that the choice was "extra special" because Don't Fence Me In was also performed by his relative, Gene Autry, in the 1940s. "Bob is a great lover of the American Songbook and we were delighted with the way he delivered the song. He's a national treasure and was the perfect addition to the film."

Bob has not yet commented on his decision to record the track.

In addition, Dennis announced that KISS star Gene Simmons has recorded the 1930s song Stormy Weather for the film, while Clint Black has taped a cover of John Denver's 1971 hit Take Me Home, Country Roads.

"Gene and Clint were also generous with their time and Tanya (Tucker) has been a friend of many years and I'm thrilled to have her song as well," the 70-year-old continued.

And Gene was thrilled to be included in the project.

"Music has become compartmentalised. Hip-hop over there, country over there, rock over there," he stated. "I wanted to contribute a song in a style that had wide appeal and reflected the times the movie was set in. This is a movie worth watching."

Directed by Sean McNamara, Reagan is set to hit U.S. cinemas on 30 August.

Reagan served as U.S. President from 1981 until 1989. He died at the age of 93 in 2004.