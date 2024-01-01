‘He will always be my Bond’: Halle Berry heaps praise on Die Another Day co-star Pierce Brosnan

Halle Berry has praised Pierce Brosnan for "restoring [her] faith in men" when she worked with him on ‘Die Another Day’.

The 58-year-old actress appeared alongside the Hollywood legend, 71, in the 2002 James Bond flick, and has now emphasised she will be forever grateful to her co-star for being a true "gentleman" both on and off set.

Speaking with Wired as part of their 'Autocomplete Interview' series, Halle said: "He will always be my Bond, always.

"I’m a Pierce Brosnan fan. He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn’t be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan."

While she loved working with the actor, the ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum’ star admitted playing a Bond girl "wasn’t on her wish list" initially, but stressed she felt "really honoured" to have become a part of the franchise as Jinx.

She said: "Bond wasn’t on my wish list, no, to be in one, but I loved the movies, always, but having been in one, I feel like I’m a part of cinematic history. Those movies are iconic. They will forever be a part of our history, and I’m really honored to have been a part of one, especially with Pierce."

Berry stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in the new action-thriller ‘The Union’, which sees a man get recruited by his high school sweetheart on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.

Reflecting on the movie, the actress explained that it was "fun" to get the chance to tell such a story because it made her reflect on her romances as a youngster.

She told E! News: "It was fun. I think many of us fantasize about that one that got away or what if I would have stayed with my high school sweetheart, what would my life be like?”

Meanwhile, her 53-year-old co-star stressed the plot of the film could help give men hope that they can get second chances with women from their past.

He told Fox News Digital: "Halle, her and I have known each other for such a long time, and this movie is going to be so great because it’s every guy’s fantasy, to think that they got a shot with Halle Berry.

"They were childhood sweethearts, and they come back together. He basically waited 25 years for her to come back, walk back through that door and into his life, and it happens, and there isn’t anything he wouldn't do to prove himself to her if he got a second chance.

"For me, that was the whole motivation of the character: just do anything he could to not screw it up again."