Morena Baccarin swears off underwater scenes after 'traumatic' Deadpool 2 sequence

Morena Baccarin has sworn off underwater scenes after a traumatic experience on Deadpool 2.

The Gotham actress, who plays Ryan Reynolds's on-screen love interest Vanessa in the Deadpool franchise, "still has nightmares" about a sequence in which she and Reynolds were submerged underwater in an apartment set.

The underwater shoot was so traumatic that Baccarin doesn't want to do one ever again.

"For the second Deadpool, I did this whole underwater sequence that just never made it into the film, and I still have nightmares about it. It was very traumatic," she told Collider at FanExpo Chicago.

"If I'm sitting in a chair with weights on me 20 feet underwater, and I completely freak out, and I need to get air, there's a diver that can give me air. But if I mess up putting the mouthpiece in my mouth and I gag on water, I'm really far from the surface. The whole thing was really panic-inducing. I did not enjoy it."

Baccarin noted that her co-star seemed "totally comfortable and totally fine" during their underwater performance but she couldn't stop herself from "freaking out the whole time", despite practising for a week in a tank.

"We finally got through it, and we had eye damage from the bacteria and from particles of clothing and things that were in the water because we had to open our eyes the whole time, and it just never made it into the film," she lamented.

She went on to admit that it "really sucks" the sequence isn't in the finished film because she worked "really hard" on it.

Baccarin makes a brief appearance as Vanessa in Deadpool & Wolverine, which is in cinemas now.