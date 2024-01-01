Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel diagnosed with cancer

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

During Monday's episode of the Pod Meets World podcast with co-hosts and former co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle, the actress revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I would like to share something with our listeners, something that Rider and Will were two of the first people I told the news to," Danielle, 43, began. "I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer."

Danielle, best known for playing Topanga Lawrence in the American sitcom and its spin-off Girl Meets World, went on to explain that the cancer was caught "very early".

"It is very, very, very early. It's technically stage zero," she said. "To be specific, just because I like too much information all the time, I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion."

The star assured fans, "I'm going to be fine. I'm having surgery to remove it. I'm going to be on some follow-up treatment. I've had to make a lot of decisions over the last couple of days."

Danielle went on to explain that she decided to open up about her diagnosis to encourage other women to have annual mammograms.

"The only reason I caught this cancer when it is still stage zero is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment," she said. "They found it so, so, so early that I'm going to be fine. I hope it will encourage anyone to get in there."

Danielle has two children - sons Adler, five, and Keaton, two - with her film producer husband Jensen Karp.