Phil Donahue dies aged 88

TV personality Phil Donahue has died at the age of 88.

The 20-time Emmy Award-winning talk show host died on Sunday after a "long illness", his family confirmed to Today on Monday.

According to a statement released to the broadcaster, Donahue passed away at his home surrounded by his family, including his wife of 44 years, actress Marlo Thomas, and his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie.

The media personality's family has asked that those wishing to honour his life make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Phil Donahue/Notre Dame Scholarship Fund.

Donahue began his radio career in the late 1950s and launched his iconic talk show, The Phil Donahue Show, in 1967 in Ohio.

The talk show host was known for discussing controversial topics on his show, including feminism, the Catholic Church and child abuse.

The show was also the first to allow questions from the audience and even took viewers behind bars with a week-long series at the Ohio State Penitentiary in 1971.

In 1974, the host moved the show to Chicago and changed the name to Donahue. Nearly 10 years later, the show moved to New York City and featured interviews with guests including Elton John, Gloria Steinem, Robin Williams, Dolly Parton, Muhammad Ali, Steve Martin, and many more. It came to an end after 29 seasons in September 1996.

The TV star is survived by his four children, Michael, Kevin, Daniel and Mary Rose, from his first marriage to Marge Cooney.

Shortly after the news was announced, actress Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram to pay tribute to Donahue.

"Phil Donohue, we loved you. Thank you for multiple decades of smart, funny, informative and often very brave television," she wrote. "We honor you, your work and your devotion to your audience. RIP and Godspeed."