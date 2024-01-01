Julianne Hough slams past Dancing With The Stars winner

Julianne Hough has slated one of the past winners of US talent show Dancing With The Stars.

The 36-year-old was a professional dancer on the hit ABC show from 2007 until 2009, appearing in seasons four to eight of the long-running series before returning as a host in 2023.

But she has hinted that one past winner didn't deserve to scoop the trophy - making the confession during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Asked which winner of Dancing With The Stars she "strongly disagreed" about, Julianne found herself agreeing when co-guest Mickey Guyton declared radio host Bobby Bones had been the worst winner.

The dancer said, "Yeah, I actually agree with you! And I think it's because of the fanbase, right? It's all about the fanbase on that show. He was not the best dancer, I agree."

After Bobby sailed to victory alongside Sharna Burgess in 2018 despite low grades from the judges, a rule change was implemented so judges could 'save' in order to prevent more talented celebrity dancers from being sent home early.

Julianne danced with country singer Chuck Wicks, actor Cody Linley, and comedian Adam Carolla over the years she was a professional - and won season 4 alongside Olympic ice skater Apolo Anton Ohno and season five alongside racer Hélio Castroneves in 2007.

She was also a judge on the show during seasons 19, 20, 21, 23 and 24.