Chappell Roan brands actors 'crazy' and Hollywood 'scary'

Chappell Roan has branded actors 'f**king crazy' and slammed Hollywood as 'legitimately so scary'.

The 26-year-old singer has become one of the most successful slow-burn musicians in recent years - with her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, topping the UK charts a year after release.

She says she is now being approached by directors and casting agents who want to see her on screens, but she does not want to follow such a path.

Opening up to Interview Magazine, the Good Luck, Babe! singer said, "I say this with peace, and love, and blessings. Actors are f**king crazy.

"I get so freaked out by film people. I've been asked in the past couple of weeks, like, 'You want the lead in XYZ?' and I'm like, 'No' ... I originally started doing music because I wanted to get my foot in the door for acting, and then I moved to Los Angeles, and I was like, 'F**k that.'"

She continued, "The industry is legitimately so scary, and it is so out of my control. I can put out music whenever I want. I don't have to wait for a casting director to be like, 'It would be great if we cast you, and then we'll decide your schedule for the next three months.'"

Chappell, whose real name is Kayleigh Amstutz, is a trained actress, however, and she notes, "I've been trained how to act, but it's the most stressful thing in the world to me. I would rather get arrested because I know how to operate myself in jail."