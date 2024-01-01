Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh officially changes name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh has been granted the right to drop the last name of her father.

The 18-year-old sparked headlines in May when she announced she intended to drop the name Pitt.

On Monday, PEOPLE reported that a judge had granted the teenager the right to change her name - while a source told the outlet that Brad is "upset" over the legal change.

The source said, "He's aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. The reminders that he's lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them."

Shiloh is the oldest of Brad and Angelina's biological children and was born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt in May 2006 - arriving months after the stars fell for each other.

The couple share twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, and adopted children Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19.

They married in 2014 after eight years of romance - but then spectacularly split in 2016, with Angelina citing "irreconcilable differences" when she filed for divorce.

While the divorce was finalised in 2019, the former couple have bitterly battled over custody of their children - with Angelina granted primary physical custody while Brad is reported to only be granted 'custodial time' with their minor children.

The former married stars have also clashed over the division of their shared assets - which includes a sprawling vineyard in France.