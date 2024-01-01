Katherine Renee Kane to exit FBI

Katherine Renee Kane will leave the cast of FBI after the show was renewed for an upcoming seventh season.

The news of her impending departure as special agent Tiffany Wallace - the smart and outspoken partner of special agent Stuart Scola, played by John Boyd - was revealed by Deadline.

Kane joined the TV drama in 2020, during its third season, following the departure of Ebonee Noel, who played special agent and intelligence analyst Kristen Chazal.

The reason Kane is moving on is unknown. She is expected to appear in at least one episode of season seven of the hit show.

The news of her exit follows the casting of Lisette Olivera in the upcoming season as a behavioural analysis unit agent named Syd, as previously announced by Deadline. Olivera is joining the show in a position where she can take over duties as Scola's partner.

FBI follows the investigations of a group of special agents who work in a New York City office of the bureau. The series premiered in 2018 and is the flagship of the FBI franchise, which also includes the spinoffs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International launched in 2020 and 2021. All three series were renewed by CBS earlier this year, with FBI scoring a three-season renewal.