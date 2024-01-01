Star Wars offshoot The Acolyte cancelled

The Star Wars offshoot The Acolyte starring Amandla Stenberg has been cancelled after one season.

Creators Lucasfilm have opted not to proceed with a second season of the TV show, according to a report by Deadline.

The outlet notes that the decision comes more than a month after the eight-episode first season of the series finished its run on Disney+.

The Acolyte was generally well received by critics on debut, and got off to a strong start when it launched on 4 June, climbing to number six on Nielsen's Top 10 originals chart in the US. But the show couldn't keep up the pace, falling down the rankings in the following weeks.

As with other global streaming services, Disney+ has a high viewership threshold for renewing high-end, big-budget series. The Acolyte reportedly had a massive $180 million (£139 million) budget for the eight-episode series.

The Acolyte was a mystery-thriller that took viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets in the final days of the High Republic era.

The show was widely panned in fan reviews for being "not Star Wars" enough.

Stenberg, who starred as Mae Aniseya in the Star Wars universe series, has also had roles in the action film The Hunger Games, the supernatural series Sleepy Hollow, and the sitcom Mr Robinson.