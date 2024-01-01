Mark Wahlberg talks to his kids 'at all hours of the night' when he's on set

Halle Berry has told how her co-star Mark Wahlberg talks to his kids "at all hours of the night" when he's on set.

Halle, who stars in new movie The Union, with Mark, has recalled how the star is always available to his four children, Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 14, who he shares with wife Rhea Durham.

"If one of his kids called in that moment, we'd be on a roll waiting to go, and he'd be like, 'Hello'... He's relentless at that," she said on the Audacy platform. "He is very available to his children. He was talking to them all the time, all hours of the night."

Mark, 53, admitted that he loves playing a dad on-screen as well as being one in real life. "As I get older, I've also embraced being older, playing a dad. Like a lot of guys, they don't want to, or actresses as well, don't want to necessarily play their age. I look forward to playing a grandfather. I look forward to, you know, if I'm lucky enough to still get great parts, play other roles, and age gracefully."

The Transformers actor spoke of how Halle, 58, balances her career with her two children, Nahla, 16, and Maceo, 10, noticing that "she's a mom first."

He said, "The kids are the top priority... to see that she can balance all of those things and this career and being Halle Berry. And I know it's not easy, but she makes it look easy."

Halle added, "Part of being a mom doesn't mean that I'm just a mom, that that defines me. I'm still an artist. I'm still a woman. I still have aspirations outside of being a mother. And so I love that they know that I'm me. Before I was a mom, I was me. And I try to stay connected to that so that my life doesn't turn into, 'I'm only a mom.' That's a wonderful part of who I am, but it's a part of it. I try not to lose the other parts of myself."

The Union is streaming on Netflix now.