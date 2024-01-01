Four charged over Johnny Wactor killing

Four men have been charged in connection with the murder of General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor.

Two 18-year-olds have been charged with murder. Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada were each charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted robbery, and one count of grand theft, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who announced the charges at a news conference.

The DA alleged Barceleau shot Wactor one time in his chest.

In two further connected arrests, Leonel Gutierrez, also 18, was charged with attempted robbery and grand theft.

Frank Olano, 22, was charged with three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as receiving stolen property and being an accessory to murder.

All four suspects have "very lengthy criminal records" and were allegedly affiliated with a gang, LAPD Lt Ryan Rabbett said at the press conference.

Wactor, who played Brando Corbin on the TV series General Hospital, was fatally shot "without provocation" in the early morning hours of 25 May, after he ended his shift at a bar and was walking to his car, according to police. Police said the suspects had his car "raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter".

Just before he was shot, Wactor stepped in front of a female coworker to try to protect her, according to his family and friends.

Wactor was 37.