Jeff Goldblum opens up on fatherhood at 71

Jeff Goldblum has described the experience of becoming a father at the age of 62 as a "great opportunity".

Goldblum, who is now 71, and wife Emilie Livingston share two sons - Charlie, nine, and River, seven.

"It's amazing," the actor told The Independent.

"Every emotion comes up, and you are forced to examine everything that you model and could be better at. It's a great task and opportunity."

This isn't the first time the Jurassic Park star has waxed lyrical about waiting until later in life to have kids. In a 2018 interview with iNews he said, "I'm glad I waited. It feels great to do it right now, "because all the things I'm considering are perfectly suited to the big questions and challenges of having kids, and what you want to expose them to. What you want to leave them with, what life is, and what kind of life you contribute to them."

The Oscar nominee then joked, "I keep doing the math, and keep extrapolating where they're going to be, and where I'm going to be. And when I buy a watch, I wonder who's going to get it."

Independence Day star Goldblum and Livingston, a former Olympic gymnast, met at a gym in 2011. The couple married in 2014, welcoming their sons in 2015 and 2017.