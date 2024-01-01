Paris Hilton documents damage after trailer catches fire on music video set

Paris Hilton has documented the damage to her belongings following a fire in the trailer she was using while shooting a music video.

Over the weekend, the socialite revealed that a blaze broke out in her trailer as she was filming the video for her forthcoming single, Bad B**ch Academy, on Friday. No one was hurt in the incident.

Returning to Instagram on Monday, Paris posted a video in which she detailed the damage to her items and included footage of all the charred clothes, accessories, and stickers that she had designed for the project.

"These items are what's left from the fire that broke out in my trailer on my #BadB**chAcademy music video shoot. Everything else was literally melted and burned to a crisp," she wrote. "So many amazing memories with each of these pieces, all tying back to this incredible journey to produce the best music video we possibly can make for you all!"

Paris went on to insist she was grateful everyone involved in making the video was safe.

"So unbelievably grateful that no one was injured during this event. While I am heartbroken and still processing it all, this will not stop me and my team. Stay tuned for a different kind of fire #InfiniteIcon," the 43-year-old added.

Bad B**ch Academy features on her new album, Infinite Icon, set for release on 6 September.