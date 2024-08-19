Lindsay Lohan confirms Freaky Friday 2 wraps filming this week

Lindsay Lohan has confirmed 'Freakier Friday' will wrap filming this week.

The 38-year-old actress has reunited with Jamie Lee Curtis, 65, for the highly anticipated sequel to Disney's 2003 body swap comedy classic, and she has revealed that yesterday (19.08.24) was the cast's "last Monday on the set".

In an emotional and lengthy Instagram post, she wrote: "It’s our last Monday on the set of #freakierfriday and my heart is so full.

"It’s been such a great time making this film. The wonderful cast, crew and everyone from @disneystudios have invested so much time and love into making this movie! Thank you to all of you!

"I’m so grateful to have made this film, a story of family, mothers and their children and a film filled with love, laughter and a ton of heart!"

Lindsay also heaped praise on Jamie - who plays her character Anna Coleman's mother Tess - for bringing "so much joy" to the shoot.

She continued: "It has been a pleasure to work with my dear friend @jamieleecurtis who brings so much joy to our set everyday and she has made this all the more special!"

The 'Parent Trap' star had kind words for director Nisha Ganatra as she praised her "vision" for the movie, as well as hailing the rest of the team for their "commitment to this film and to me".

She concluded: "Have a great week everyone."

Jamie recently noted that she and Lindsay "fell right back" into playing mother and daughter on set, and explained that the project has only come to fruition because of the "huge fan base" that the first movie has.

She told Extra: "Lindsay and I fell right back into it, she's a mommy now, I'm a grandma. I'm not a real grandma, but I play a grandma in the movie.

"It has a huge fanbase.

"The reason we made the movie is because I went around the world for 'Halloween' and I came back and called [Disney CEO] Bob Iger and said 'Bob, everywhere I went in the world, all they really wanted to know if there was going to be a sequel to 'Freaky Friday', and guess what? It's happening!"