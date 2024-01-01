Lindsay Lohan celebrates final week on set of Freaky Friday sequel

Lindsay Lohan marked the final week of shooting Freakier Friday on Monday.

The Mean Girls actress marked her final week on the set of the body-swap comedy by posting two selfies - one from her trailer and another on a beach.

In the caption, she reflected on her experience so far, writing, "It's our last Monday on the set of #freakierfriday and my heart is so full. It's been such a great time making this film. The wonderful cast, crew and everyone from @disneystudios have invested so much time and love into making this movie! Thank you to all of you! I'm so grateful to have made this film, a story of family, mothers and their children and a film filled with love, laughter and a ton of heart!"

Lohan went on to thank her on-screen mother Jamie Lee Curtis for bringing "so much joy" to the set and making the experience "a pleasure". She also gave a shout-out to director Nisha Ganatra and her hair and make-up team before signing off her post: "Have a great week everyone."

In the upcoming sequel, Lohan and Curtis return as mother-daughter duo Anna and Tess Coleman, who swapped bodies in the 2003 predecessor. Their original co-stars Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray also signed up for the follow-up.

Curtis also marked the final Monday of filming via Instagram. She posted a video of her feet standing on a road sign near the shoreline of a sandy beach. It looked as if she was wearing pyjamas.

"On our last Chad Michael Monday on #freakierfriday I have finally hit my mark!" she joked in the caption.

Neither of the stars specified what day they will wrap filming this week.

Freakier Friday will be released in cinemas next year.