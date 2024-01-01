Oprah Winfrey addresses brutal impact being overweight had on her body

Oprah Winfrey has candidly shared details about how being overweight impacted her body.

The 70-year-old talk show icon has long been open about her weight-loss struggles and has now stated being overweight led her to require surgery.

Opening up to Today presenter Al Roker, Oprah revealed, "A couple of years ago, 2021, I had knee surgery on one knee, and I had been becoming more and more debilitated to the point where it was hard to walk down even two steps, just to get into the car.

"When I finally went to the knee doctor, and I said, 'I don't know, is it time?' and he goes, 'It's time if you want to continue walking, do you like walking? Then it's time, it's time'."

Admitting she was nervous about the procedure, Oprah insisted she was thrilled by the end result.

She said, "I'd never been through surgery or... (I) was intimidated by it. The best thing I've ever done, I really felt like I had a new opportunity to live inside my body in a way that I hadn't been able to for years because being overweight and the being overweight causing the knees to be even worse."

In recent years, Oprah has been a face of Weight Watchers and encouraged others to improve their fitness - but has also admitted to taking weight-loss medication to help her lose weight.