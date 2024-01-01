Winona Ryder teases 'bittersweet' ending of Stranger Things

Winona Ryder has teased details of the final season of Stranger Things.

The 52-year-old actress had her career revived by the Netflix smash series when it began streaming in 2016.

Winona plays Joyce Byers in the fantasy drama and will return alongside the rest of the main cast for the fifth and final season which is expected to be released in 2025.

Sharing details of the final batch of episodes, the American star told E! News, "We're still filming, it's still happening till the end of the year. It's going to be bittersweet."

Winona, who shot to fame in the 1980s in iconic films including Heathers and Beetlejuice - which has a sequel released this year, shared her surprise that the five seasons of the show have taken so long to film.

She remarked, "It is the 10th year of that, which is wild. I could never I never imagined it would, you know, it's sort of like Beetlejuice. I don't think any of us anticipated that show becoming what it did."

Winona enjoyed huge success in the 1990s, being Oscar-nominated for her roles in 1992's The Age of Innocence and 1994's Little Women while other notable appearances included leading roles in Edward Scissorhands and Girl, Interrupted.

However, her career was derailed in 2001 when she was arrested for shoplifting, leading to a five-year career hiatus.

More recently she had minor roles in films including 2009's Star Trek and 2010's Black Swan before she burst back into the pop culture sphere with her Netflix role.