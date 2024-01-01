Naomi Watts announces new book

Naomi Watts has announced that she is releasing a new book.

The King Kong star has revealed she will be releasing a book called Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known About Menopause in January 2025.

The book will feature Naomi's own experiences with menopause and other aspects of ageing, as well as conversations with friends and experts on the subject.

"Women have had to suffer in silence and shame for too long about the changes they undergo during menopause, with little access to information, support or even much of an open conversation," the 55-year-old actress told People.

She continued, "I hope that this book can play a part in making women feel a little less alone, a little more supported, and dare I say, a little more excited about the natural changes that life has in store for us."

Naomi has been open about her journey with menopause in recent years, revealing that she started experiencing symptoms at the age of 36.

The British star also took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the book.

"As I struggled through shame and secrecy, I wished there was an open conversation," she wrote. "A handbook I could secretly turn the pages of. Sadly there were no real resources. Not even well-versed doctors."

The Impossible actress told People she was "so grateful to everyone who spoke to me for sharing their stories."

Naomi launched a menopausal wellness brand, Stripes Beauty, in 2022.