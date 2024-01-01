Fans concerned after Alicia Silverstone eats 'poisonous' fruit

Alicia Silverstone sparked concern after appearing to unknowingly eat a "poisonous" fruit.

The Clueless star posted a clip on TikTok on Monday showing her eating a mysterious berry she picked from a garden in England.

"I've discovered something, and I can't figure out what it is, and I need your help," Alicia, 47, said before holding a small orange berry up to the camera.

"I just bit into it because it was on the street," the actress continued, explaining that she originally thought the fruit might be a tomato.

After tasting the fruit, Alicia concluded that it was "definitely not" a tomato, telling the camera that she didn't think she was "supposed to eat this" as she took a second bite.

"It's almost like a pepper," she continued. "Does anyone know what this is? I don't know what it is. I need someone to tell me."

The Crush actress captioned the video, "What the heck is this!? I'm in England and can't figure it out."

Concerned fans quickly took to the comments section to tell the actress she may have eaten a "poisonous" Jerusalem cherry, also known as a Christmas cherry.

"OMG NO!! Jerusalem Cherry very poisonous in the Nightshade family, Hope you are ok," one fan commented, while another social media user warned that eating the fruit "can be fatal".