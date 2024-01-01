John Wick 5 won't be filming in 2025

Filming on the fifth ‘John Wick’ movie won't begin next year.

Rumours that the next installment in the action franchise would enter production in 2025 have circulated online but sources have now told Collider that shooting for the flick will not commence next year.

The industry insiders added that although concrete plans for a sequel to ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ may eventually come to fruition, director Chad Stahelski is solely focused on his upcoming picture ‘Highlander’, which stars Henry Cavill and is due to start filming on location in Scotland early next year.

After the success of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ - which brought in $440.1 million at the box office when it hit theatres in 2023 - Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake announced a fifth entry into the series was in development at the studio but there was no confirmation as to whether Keanu Reeves, 59, would be reprising his role as the titular assassin.

Even though the series’ main character seemingly perished at the end of the fourth flick, Stahelski revealed he was open to returning to the franchise if the story was right.

He told Screen Rant: "I'm massively in love with the characters and the world that we've built.

"Do I want to try other things? Yes, but to be brutally honest with you, if I was smart enough and good enough to come up with a way to continue the story, I would.

"It just felt right to end where Keanu and I both just in our hearts and our souls, felt it was good to do what we did.

"To end it and put a good cap on this and feel satisfied and not go out on it down, but go out on a high. It felt right to end the series like that."

The director added he wasn’t opposed to working on another project in the series - which will see the spin-off movie 'John Wick Presents: Ballerina' released next year with Ana de Armas in the lead role.

The 55-year-old filmmaker explained: "I have no problem. I don't think I'd ever be the guy, ‘Oh, no, I've already done that.’ I would love to try to do something new because everyone's a challenge. I'm not trying to do an episodic feature thing where they're all the same.

"So, to answer your question, yes. If something pops in and it works, yeah, I'd love to do it. If I could crack any of those stories that we mentioned, I’d love to."