Tori Spelling has 'no emotional attachment' to the mansion she grew up in

Tori Spelling has recalled what it was like growing up in a mansion, admitting she has "no emotional attachment" to her childhood home.

The iconic Spelling home, which was dubbed "The Manor", used to belong to Bing Crosby.

On her podcast, MisSpelling, Tori recalled that her parents, Aaron and Candy took her and her siblings to see the house before they bought it - and it reminded her of a Nancy Drew novel.

"There were hidden passageways and an underground library that you pushed on something and it went into these secret rooms," she recalled. "It was full on to the point where I was like, 'Oh my god this is my life. Mom, you have to keep it.'"

The Spellings bought the property but knocked it down and built a new house in its place.

The final property was 56,000 square feet, had two driveways, two entrances and according to Tori's estimations, around "125" rooms, including a "massive" kitchen with a breakfast room attached, dining room, pool, jacuzzi and pool house with a full kitchen and bathroom. There was 24-hour security and they had staff who lived in their own wing.

There was also an underground level where there were several unique rooms, including a bowling alley, a "tiny" gym, an arcade, a bar, a pool table room, and a doll museum. The doll museum included custom-made dolls of Candy and Tori - something the actress used to mess with her friends.

"They would walk into the doll museum and I would be like adjusting the lights to dim them perfectly and they'd be like, 'This is creepy.' Everyone was scared (and) terrified," she said. "My brother and I would mess with them, one of us would take you on a tour and someone (would) pop through the door around the back and (pop out)."

Despite the grandeur of the house, Tori admitted she never really cared for it.

"I can honestly say I have no emotional attachment to the house and I never did. I have good memories there but my best memories with my parents were created at the other house. The house wasn't my dad's jam. He liked small and cosy, and my mom loves to decorate."

When Aaron died, aged 83, in 2006, Candy sold the property.

