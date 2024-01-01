Selena Gomez follows wedding planner on TikTok, fuelling engagement rumours

Selena Gomez has followed a wedding planner on TikTok, further fuelling rumours she's engaged to Benny Blanco.

The Only Murders in the Building actress sparked rumours she and Benny are engaged earlier this month when she posted a selfie with Benny in the mirror behind her.

She placed heart emojis over her left ring finger, prompting speculation she was hiding an engagement ring.

Now, she's added to those rumours after she started following CMG Weddings & Events on TikTok. The high-end event planning business is known for organising luxurious weddings in Los Angeles, Napa Valley and San Francisco, and has been featured in Vogue.

DeuxMoi recently shared a tip that the couple "got engaged" while "surrounded by friends at their usual beach house hang out."

Selena, 32, and record producer Benny, 36, confirmed their romance in December 2023. At that point, they had already been dating for six months. At the time she wrote on social media, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

She recently hit back at online trolls who had commented that she wasn't worthy of Benny's affections, writing. "I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done."