Simone Biles reveals Paris nightclub hustle

Simone Biles has revealed a Paris nightclub's attempt to hustle her.

The gymnastics champion revealed a French night spot tried to "play" her by charging $26,000 (£19,950) for a single bottle of champagne.

"We had closing ceremonies at the Olympics. I went, and after that, we went out," Simone, 27, explained in a TikTok video posted to her page on 19 August. "You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne."

Simone added she refused to make the extravagant purchase but found it hard to believe it was the real price for a bottle of sparkling wine.

"Obviously, I didn't buy it. But why would you even try to play me like that?" she queried. "Like, that's wild!"

While Simone did not reveal the name of the club where the incident occurred, eagle-eyed fans noted she had previously posted photos of herself clubbing with her sister Adria, 25, at a nightclub in the French capital's 16th arrondissement (district).

Simone, who took home three gold medals plus a silver medal from the Olympic Games Paris 2024, went on to say moments like her nightclub experience made her wish she could live anonymously.

"I don't know, sometimes the attention, I'd rather not have it," she mused. "I'd rather just be as normal as possible... I don't know."